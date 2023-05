The LMHS Marching Band has done it again. They won first place at the North Iowa Band Festival in class 2A for the 18th straight year, and also an eighth consecutive win of the Meredith Willson grand champion award. Pictured left with their awards are band director, Bethany Zenk, drum majorettes, Allison Rygh and Carys Christianson, and choreographer, Kehan Knapp.