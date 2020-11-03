Home / News / LMHS Speech Club competes at Districts

LMHS Speech Club competes at Districts

Wed, 03/11/2020 - 9:20am Terry

The Lake Mills High School Speech Club competed at District Individual Speech Contest, Saturday, Feb. 29, at Osage High School. The club took 18 pieces and were able to qualify 13 of those for state.  The State Individual Speech Contest will be held this Saturday, March 14, at Starmont High School. Results were as follows: Bianca Singelstad, Division I, Original Oratory and Poetry; Emma Martinson, Division I, Musical Theatre and Poetry; Anna Singelstad, Division I, Musical Theatre and Prose; Trace Gau, Division I, Poetry; Colby Heagel, Division I, Prose; Emily Bray, Division I, Literary Program; Emily Cooper, Division I, Acting; Sarah Peterson, Division I, Storytelling; Allison Rygh, Division I, Musical Theatre; Caden Mattern, Division I, Prose; Hailey Blix, Division II, Literary Program; DeAndre Anderson, Division II, Public Address; Cameron Stellpflug, Division II, Public Address; Geraldo Vasquez-Perez, Division II, Literary Program; and Riley Henderson, Disqualification due to timing issue, Radio News.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here