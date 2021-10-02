LMHS Speech club competes at District/State Large Group Contest

On Jan. 23, the Lake Mills High School Speech Club competed at the District Large Group Contest at the Forest City High School. Lake Mills entered five groups and four of those earned division one ratings, giving them the opportunity to move on to state competition. It should be noted that competition was especially difficult this year, as all participants were required to wear masks.

The Readers Theatre entitled “Hansel and Gretel and the Creepy Woods” is made up of Trace Gau, Kayler Jensen, Brianna Renneker, Maddie Paton, Caden Mattern, Madison Levine, Emily Bray, Mia Forster, Kristina VanCannon, Asa Stellpflug, Colby Heagel, Kyla Johanson, Allison Rygh, and DeAndre Anderson.

Ensemble Number 1 entitled “Slightly Left of Paradise” is made up of Trace Gau, Kayler Jensen, and Brianna Renneker.

Ensemble Number 2 entitled “Macbeth Mixed Up” is made up of DeAndre Anderson, Cameron Stellpflug, Colby Heagel, and Maddie Paton.

The Musical Theatre entitled “Fiddler On The Roof” is made up of Bianca Singelstad, Allison Rygh and Kyla Johanson.

The only group not moving on was the group improvisation made up of Cameron Stellpflug, Asa Stellpflug, Emily Bray, Madison Levine, and Erica Jordon. They made good progress this year and will do well next year.

On Feb. 6, the Speech Club competed at State Large Group Contest at Forest City High School. Again, all competitors wore masks and due to an absence, DeAndre Anderson stepped in to play an additional role with only a few hours notice. Once again, all four groups were awarded division one ratings and qualify to be considered for All-State Honors.

All-State nominations will be announced the week of Feb. 15.