Home / News / LMHS Speech Club does well at State

LMHS Speech Club does well at State

Wed, 03/15/2023 - 11:26am Terry

The Lake Mills High School Speech Club competed at the State Individual Speech Contest, Saturday, March 11, at Starmont High School.  The following are the results:
Sara Nelson earned two division ones in acting and poetry.
Allison Rygh earned a division one in reviewing and a division two in musical theatre.
Caden Mattern earned a division one in prose.
Geraldo Vasquez-Perez earned a division one in prose.
Aidan Benny earned a division one in radio news announcing and a division two in improvisation.
Chike Ikefuama earned two division ones in storytelling and literary program.
Claire Levine earned a division one in poetry.
Ale Vasquez-Perez earned a division one in solo musical theatre.
Teyla VanHeiden earned a division one in storytelling.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here