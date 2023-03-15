LMHS Speech Club does well at State
The Lake Mills High School Speech Club competed at the State Individual Speech Contest, Saturday, March 11, at Starmont High School. The following are the results:
Sara Nelson earned two division ones in acting and poetry.
Allison Rygh earned a division one in reviewing and a division two in musical theatre.
Caden Mattern earned a division one in prose.
Geraldo Vasquez-Perez earned a division one in prose.
Aidan Benny earned a division one in radio news announcing and a division two in improvisation.
Chike Ikefuama earned two division ones in storytelling and literary program.
Claire Levine earned a division one in poetry.
Ale Vasquez-Perez earned a division one in solo musical theatre.
Teyla VanHeiden earned a division one in storytelling.