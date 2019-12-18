LMHS Speech Club does well at TIC Speech Contest

The Lake Mills High School Speech Club participated in the Top of Iowa Speech Contest, Saturday, Dec. 7, at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Competing were the large group entries of the Readers Theatre entitled “Chrysanthemum” and the Choral Reading entitled “An Amazon-Sized Problem.” Individual entries that competed were Colby Heagel in prose, Sarah Peterson in storytelling, and DeAndre Anderson in public address. The results were as follows:

First place, Readers Theatre “Chrysanthemum—Brianna Renneker, Cameron Stellpfug, Erica Jordon, Caden Mattern, DeAndre Anderson, Colby Heagel, Emma Martinson, Trace Gau, Kayler Jensen, Madison Levine, Emily Bray, and Anna Singelstad.

First Place, Choral Reading “An Amazon-Sized Problem”—Brianna Renneker, Cameron Stellpfug, Erica Jordon, Caden Mattern, DeAndre Anderson, Colby Heagel, Riley Henderson, Trace Gau, Kayler Jensen, Madison Levine, Emily Bray, Anna Singelstad, Anthony Groe, Kristina VanCannon, and Sarah Peterson.

First Place, Storytelling “You Are Special”—Sarah Peterson.

First Place, Prose “Vacate”—Colby Heagel.

Second Place, Public Address “No Time To Die”—DeAndre Anderson.