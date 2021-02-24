Local athlete on Central’s volleyball squad

Summer Sterrenberg, Lake Mills, is a freshman middle hitter on the Central College volleyball team.

In her fourth season at the helm of the Dutch volleyball team, Coach Jeanne Czipiri brings back eight letterwinners and five starters for the 2021 spring season. In the fall of 2019, Central finished with a 17-13 overall with a 2-6 mark in conference matches.

Central’s volleyball team has won 17 conference titles and three NCAA Division III national championships.

The abbreviated spring season started Sunday, Feb. 21 at Coe College, Cedar Rapids. The team will play eight matches this spring after the fall season was cancelled due to COVID-19.