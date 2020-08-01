Local businesses recognized at annual LMCDC meeting

The annual Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation meeting was held Monday night at Ole’s Office on N. Mill St. The meeting was catered by David’s Marketplace.

The LMCDC Board for 2020 was elected. The board includes: Cassie Johnson, Executive Director; Becky Thorson, president; Krystal Thoe, vice president; Drake Abbey, treasurer; and board members, LuAnn Scholbrock, Heather Yeoman, Angie Thompson, David Taft, and Cathy Bernhard. There is one vacant position on the board. If anyone is interested in becoming a chamber board member, contact Cassie Johnson at 641-592-5253. Board members serve a three-year term.

Minutes from the prior meeting were approved.

July Jubilee 2020 will be held the weekend of July 10, 11 and 12. Volunteers are always needed for this event. Contact Cassie Johnson or any board member, if you would like to help with this year’s celebration.

Several new businesses opened or became chamber members in 2019. They include: Dietrich Entertainment, North Branch/Gene’s Place, K&P Esthetics, Kelly Gau Studio, LaLa’s Attic, Lazy Acre Vineyard, Quinn & Co. Boutique, and Sondra’s Gift Shop (formerly Ruth Anne’s Handgoods & Uniques).

The LMCDC awarded two businesses as 2019 Business of the Year—Uptown Fitness and Singelstad Hardware. The 2019 New Business of the Year was awarded to 5 Alarm Brewing Company, and Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Lory Groe. Businesses celebrating anniversaries in 2020 were also recognized before the meeting was adjourned.