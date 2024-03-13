Local Girl Scouts hold 2nd Annual Baking Competition
The local Girl Scout troop held their second annual Baking Competition this past Sunday, March 10, at Northwood United Methodist Church.
Destiny Schuck, Life Scout and 2017 LMHS graduate, and BrookeLynn Olson, Girl Scout council volunteer and experience manager, served as judges.
Results were as follows:
Brownies
1st place fan favorite and 2nd place chocolate–Cadence Duncomb, Thin Mint Delight
1st place chocolate and 2nd place fan favorite–Aleah Ingledue, Thin Mint Exlosion
Juniors
1st place fan favorite and 1st place chocolate–Jenna Solomonson, GS Cookie Cake Pops
2nd place chocolate and 2nd place fan favorite–Ava Benesch, Peanut Butter Patty Macarons
3rd place–Aspen Beland, Thin Mint Fluff
Senior
1st place drinkable and fan favorite–Teyla VanHeiden, Caramel Delight Milkshake
1st place non-chocolate–Teyla VanHeiden, Lemonade Berry Cheesecake