Local Girl Scouts hold 2nd Annual Baking Competition

The local Girl Scout troop held their second annual Baking Competition this past Sunday, March 10, at Northwood United Methodist Church.

Destiny Schuck, Life Scout and 2017 LMHS graduate, and BrookeLynn Olson, Girl Scout council volunteer and experience manager, served as judges.

Results were as follows:

Brownies

1st place fan favorite and 2nd place chocolate–Cadence Duncomb, Thin Mint Delight

1st place chocolate and 2nd place fan favorite–Aleah Ingledue, Thin Mint Exlosion

Juniors

1st place fan favorite and 1st place chocolate–Jenna Solomonson, GS Cookie Cake Pops

2nd place chocolate and 2nd place fan favorite–Ava Benesch, Peanut Butter Patty Macarons

3rd place–Aspen Beland, Thin Mint Fluff

Senior

1st place drinkable and fan favorite–Teyla VanHeiden, Caramel Delight Milkshake

1st place non-chocolate–Teyla VanHeiden, Lemonade Berry Cheesecake