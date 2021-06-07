Local historical society in need of members/volunteers to continue work

The Lake Mills Area Historical Society (LMAHS) is requesting the community’s help. The society is in need of new members, volunteers, and donations to continue their work in preserving the Burnap Country School and the 1901 Victorian House and Gardens. Membership numbers have dwindled over the years and the small group is unable to do the work that is needed. The society currently has to hire all repairs and much of the maintenance to the gardens. This has resulted in the elimination of portions of the gardens.

In 1999, one of the last country school buildings in the area was to be demolished. A group of teachers began work to preserve this part of educational history. The school was moved six miles and placed on donated land on N. Mill St. A basement was dug and the interior was restored and furnished, keeping original features if possible. Community members donated items and stories of country school life. Each spring, grade school classes visit the Burnap Country School and the 1901 Victorian House, and are amazed and full of questions about the history of these places. It is a great educational tool for children to see what school life was like before all the modern technology they are accustomed to.

In 2007, the historical house built by Soren and Anna (Bolstad) Larson in 1901 came up for sale. This house played an important part in Lake Mills serving as a hospital, nursing home, and private residence. Seeing this as a great opportunity to preserve Lake Mills history for future generations, Sandy DeVries contacted members of the LMAHS and taking a step of faith, they procured financing to purchase the house from a local bank.

Following the purchase, work began on restoring and furnishing the 1901 Victorian House and creating the gardens. It is now a popular attraction to rent for bridge luncheons, bridal and baby showers, graduation parties, weddings and wedding rehearsal dinner parties. In addition, members of the LMAHS host the annual July Jubilee Wine Tasting and Holiday Open House fundraising events at the Victorian House. Unfortunately, the annual wine-tasting fundraiser was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Throughout the years, many grants have been awarded and area businesses and individuals have been very generous with donations, but due to dwindling membership, the future of the house and school are now uncertain.

If you are interested in renting either facility, becoming a member of the historical society, volunteering in the gardens, or making a donation, please contact Sue Myli or Bonnie Rodberg.