Local photographer puts twist on a project sweeping the nation

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

A national project originally initiated by a realtor in Connecticut who wanted to sell houses, has been turned into a new phenomena. Professional photographers are capturing Covid-19 moments with their area families outside their homes (i.e. front porches), during this time of social distancing.

Local photographer, Lory Groe, Lake Mills, came up with the idea to do a version of the project, only she didn’t want to profit from it. Instead, the minimum donation she was asking would be donated to any of the local churches, which are hurting financially at this time due to closure. Each family photographed, was able to choose which church their donation would be given.

Also, for the minimum donation, each family would receive a free 8x10 photo to commemorate this unprecedented time.

“I just wanted to raise people’s spirits and help out our churches,” said Groe.

Over a period of two-and-a-half weeks, this talented photographer has taken photos of over 70 families, and raised over $5,000 collectively for Lake Mills area places of worship.

“This is so selfless of Lory for donating her time—she doesn’t ask to be paid. She is a great asset to our community and our churches,” said Carrie Moen, whose family was photographed on their front porch.