Local quilter semifinalist in International Quilt Show

Kyra Reps, Northwood, is a semifinalist for the 2022 American Quilter’s Society (AQS) Quilt Week® to be held Feb. 23-26, 2022, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Krya has been chosen to display the quilt, Aurora (pictured above), along with 240 others in this contest.

First, second and third place prizes in seven categories will be awarded, along with seven overall awards, including Best of Show. Winners will be announced at the show and posted on the AQS website (Americanquilter.com).

More than $50,000 will be granted, including $10,000 for the Best of Show and $3,500 each for Best Wall Quilt, Best Traditional Design, Best Original Design, Best Hand, Best Stationary, and Best Movable Workmanship.

Regardless of how Aurora places in the final judging, all semifinalist quilts will be displayed at the show, which is expected to draw more than 15,000 people.

AQS President Bill Schroeder says, “AQS has a longstanding history of having the best of the best quilts in our contest. Just when we think the quality of the quilts can’t get any better, quilters step up their creativity even more and set a new standard of quiltmaking. This year’s contest is not exception and these quilts are truly exceptional.”

Quilts were entered in this internationl contest from 37 U.S. states and 14 countries. The American Quilter’s Society hosts several shows annually, each with its own quilt contest. Besides the Daytona Beach, Fla. show, AQS hosts other prestigious shows in Branson, Mo.; Paducah, Ky.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Des Moines.