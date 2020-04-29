Local small business grant established for Lake Mills businesses

The City of Lake Mills and Hanson Foundation have come together to establish a COVID-19 Business Relief Fund to help ease economic struggles of Lake Mills entrepreneurs and business organizations.

The Lake Mills COVID-19 Business Relief Fund will award grants of $500-$2,500 to applicable businesses while resources last. To qualify for this fund, businesses must meet the following criteria: have 25 or fewer employees, have been affected by COVID-19 mandated closures or restrictions, be located within the City of Lake Mills, have not already received state or national relief funds (Iowa Small Business Relief Grant, Targeted Small Business Grant, SBA Emergency Economic Impact Disaster Loan, SBA Paycheck Protection Program, etc.) and must apply before Friday, May 8 at 5:00 pm.

To apply, businesses can visit www.lakemillsia.org/business-relief to fill out an online form or print a paper copy of the application. Applications will be reviewed and awarded in the second half of May.

For those outside of the City of Lake Mills limits, similar programs are in the process of being established in other Winnebago County communities, and possibly the county itself.

“Since this program has been established, there has been news of additional funds being allocated to state and national programs, so we do encourage businesses to research their options to get the most assistance possible for their operations,” said Cassie Johnson, executive director at the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation. “However, we are so grateful for the support of our City Council members and of the Hanson Foundation for their initiative to help local business survive this pandemic.”

If you have questions or need assistance with information requested, you may email Cassie Johnson at lmcdc@wctatel.net. Businesses are also encouraged you to utilize the North Iowa Small Business Helpline at 641-422-4737 or cares@niacc.edu for more information about other funding opportunities and assistance available.