Local students receive Central College scholarships

Wed, 04/28/2021

Central College’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 800 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following students from our area were:
Elijah Stene, Lake Mills, received the Lewis and Dorothy Furda Scholarship in Music and Journey Scholarship.
Summer Sterrenberg, Joice, received the Journey Scholarship.
Isaiah Walk, Buffalo Center, received the Journey Scholarship.
Lindsey Davidson, Northwood, received the John and Marilynn Poole Scholarship.

