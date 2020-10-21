Logan Loganeers spread kindness

Last Friday, Oct, 9, an area 4-H group from Winnebago County, the Logan Loganeers, delivered 47 uniquely decorated pumpkins to the Lake Mills Care Center; one for each resident.

Activity Director Lisa Sunkle, received them in honor of the residents, with a mask covering her smile.

“When I delivered them to the residents, the beautiful pumpkins brought so many smiles, brightening their day,” remarked Sunkle. “Some were excited and said, ‘that’s for me’?”

4-H co-leaders, Robin Charlson, Allison Greenfield, and Laurie Rygh, worked on this project together with the kids in their club.

“The idea of these kindness pumpkins was brought up because, we couldn’t hold our annual Iowa State University Extension Fall Festival. In lieu of that, Alexis Richter (4-H County Youth Coordinator), said that we were going to do kindness pumpkins instead—anyone could do it, not just 4-H clubs. We were supposed to decorate them, and then decide who we wanted to give them to; anyone who could use a little kindness,” said Charlson. So, the Loganeers decided their focus would be the residents at the care center, who could really use a pick-me-up during this lockdown.

The group received all 47 pumpkins from the Winnebago County ISU Extension. The Loganeers, who are big on service projects anyway, decided to meet outside at a picnic shelter in order to paint them, Sunday, Oct. 4. The students who participated and came up with their own ideas to decorate the pumpkins, were Joseph, Emily and Amy Charlson; Kenlie Greenfield; and Justin, Allison, and Lane Rygh.

Emily Charlson, a nine-year-old fourth grader who is new to 4-H, participated in this activity and remarked “I had fun painting the pumpkins and I am glad we could give them to the people at the care center. I hope they like them.”

“It was a very nice thing for the kids to do, and they did a great job,” replied Sunkle.

“I loved the idea and doing it with our group. I also liked delivering them (the pumpkins) to the care center,” said Kenlie Greenfield, age 10.