Looking for a fun way to break up the long days of winter? Valentine’s Day is approaching, so now is the opportune time to shop for that special loved one and to show your support and some love to local businesses. Shopping local is more important now than ever.

A local shopping event, hosted by the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, #LoveLocalLakeMills, is a fun way to shop local and have a chance to win a prize. Area businesses will be offering specials through the end of February.

“The month of February emphasizes the importance of communicating how much we care about loved ones. Why not also show our love and support for local businesses? We want to use this time to feature some of our favorite goods and services within Lake Mills and we hope the community joins us in doing so,” commented chamber director, Cassie Johnson.

Customers who shop at the local businesses (listed below and on page 8) can enter for a prize by snapping a photo of their receipts or of themselves with a delicious meal, beverage, new haircut or salon service, massage, or whatever they purchased, and enter to win a prize. Entrees can be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #LoveLocalLakeMills. (Please make sure your post is marked “public.”) Entries will be accepted until Feb. 28. Be sure to include your name and contact information on the entry.

Not comfortable with social media? You may also email the Lake Mills Chamber at lmcdc@wctatel.net with your photo and information.

Participating businesses include: Salon 304 and Boutique, Teluwut Grille House and Pub, Swallow Coffeehouse, Uptown Fitness and Boutique, Singelstad Do It Best Hardware, Held Space Massage Therapy, K&P Esthetics, Three Oaks Greenhouse, 5 Alarm Brewing Co., WCTA, North Branch Bar, Mill Street Liquor, Marketplace On Mill and The Mills Theatre.

Show your Valentine/February support and pride for our community. Remember, “We are all in this together.”