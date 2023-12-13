Lunds & Byerly’s donate to Music Boosters

The Lake Mills Music Boosters recently received a $1,000 donation for Lunds & Byerly’s of Lake Mills. The Music Booster Club’s purpose is to support all music programs in the areas of finance and participation. They strive to support our youth, as they nurture their musical talents, both today and in the future. In addition to other items to keep the music department thriving, last year the support of the community enabled the purchase of licensing for both the middle school and high school musicals, new choir music for the Fall Concert, choir folders, new color guard uniforms, flags, flag bags for high school band, and the remodel of a practice room. Pictured (L-R): Linda Saxton (6-12 vocal music director), Kyla Johanson (LMHS band president), Laurian VanCannon (LMHS chorus president), and Ron Pitkin (Lunds & Byerly’s plant manager)