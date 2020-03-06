Mass gathering limitations to affect July Jubilee

Lake Mills July Jubilee festivities scheduled for July 10-12, 2020, will look different this summer due to mass gathering restrictions put in place by Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds.

Mass gathering events, including parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers, were allowed effective June 1 under Governor Reynold’s most recent proclamation extension; however they are required to follow strict guidelines, including limiting capacity to 50 percent and enforcing six feet social distancing spacing. With events like parades and street dances (where alcohol will play a major role,) it is very difficult to enforce such restrictions.

Because the planning committee does not feel they will be able to enforce such limitations, several of the traditional July Jubilee activities will be canceled or adapted. July Jubilee events that are to be canceled or adapted include evening street dances, the parade, and picnic in the park. Alternative activities for families and to support local businesses are being planned.

“We don’t want to give up on the weekend, as it is a summer staple for many families and businesses, and really boosts community pride,” said Cassie Johnson, Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation (LMCDC) Executive Director. “It was a very difficult decision to make as we know many of Lake Mills’ local businesses and organizations profit greatly from traditional July Jubilee activities.”

In addition to concerns about the ability to meet mass gathering guidelines set by the state, the LMCDC Board of Directors also has safety concerns.

“As much as we want to be out celebrating Lake Mills together, the COVID-19 virus is still very much a safety concern to our community members and visitors, a concern of utmost importance to us,” said Becky Thorson, LMCDC Board of Directors President and Citizens Community Credit Union Branch Manager. “Given the circumstances of a typical July Jubilee celebration, we are not confident we’d be able to gather together and still maintain social distancing guidelines effectively.”

The LMCDC Board of Directors encourages families and friends to continue to celebrate the weekend and hopes that others will join us in this effort. They encourage those interested in getting involved or those with ideas for possible activities to contact Cassie Johnson at lmcdc@wctatel.net or 641-592-5253.

“We do believe that if we put our minds to it and come up with fun, entertaining and innovative activities, that the weekend will continue to be a symbol of community pride while maintaining a safe environment for our community members, public service workers, employees, volunteers and businesses,” said Johnson.

Visit www.lakemillsjulyjubilee.com for an updated July Jubilee schedule. More information on activities will be available over the coming weeks.