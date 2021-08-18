Home / News / Mathews family reunion held in Buffalo Center

Mathews family reunion held in Buffalo Center

Wed, 08/18/2021 - 9:38am Terry

The Mathews family reunion was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at Lions Park, Buffalo Center. All seven daughters of Vernon and Opal Mathews (deceased) were present. They all grew up on the family farm near Thompson. Pictured (L-R): Joan Christianson, Thompson; Lois Redeker, Noland, Calif.; Karen Askeland, Buffalo Center; LaVonne Grunhovd, Rake; Mary Mathews, Buffalo Center; Judy Gudmonson, Lake Mills; and Diane Eide, Blaine, Wash.

