Mayo begins curbside pickup for prescriptions, medical supplies

To improve service for all patients and to adhere to social distancing requirements, several Mayo Clinic Pharmacies and Mayo Clinic Stores are now offering curbside service including locations in Albert Lea, Austin, and Owatonna. When you arrive at these buildings with a pharmacy request, you will receive direction from our staff to obtain your medication.

Here is how curbside pickup for prescriptions or medical supplies will work:

When patients arrive at a Mayo Clinic Pharmacy location to pick up a prescription, they will pull up to the main clinic entrance and park their vehicle. Designated parking will be provided.

Patients will call pharmacy staff to inform them that they have arrived. Phone numbers are provided at each site. Patients should be prepared to give the following information: patient name, date of birth, color and make of vehicle. If patients do not have a phone, they can come to the entrance door of the pharmacy. Patients can enter the building, but they should not enter the pharmacy.

A staff member will provide further instructions regarding payment and deliver medications to patients’ vehicles when the orders are ready.

To best prepare for and prevent transmission of COVID-19 in our communities, Mayo Clinic Health System encourages all patients to call first before coming to any clinic or hospital. When you call first, you will be triaged to the right setting of care based on your symptoms and medical need. In the event of a medical emergency, patients should always call 9-1-1.

Please visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.