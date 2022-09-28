Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates 30th anniversary

Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating the milestone of its 30-year anniversary.

Mayo Clinic Health System was established in 1992 with a vision of delivering great care locally, with seamless access to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for more complex health needs. Over three decades, the health system has expanded to include physical locations in 44 communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including 16 hospitals and 53 multispecialty clinics. The health system also now offers a growing menu of virtual care options, as well as a mobile health clinic that brings quality health care to patients in rural communities.

“We are grateful for the trust our communities have placed in us and for the incredible service of our hardworking staff. Our model of care was built on the desire to bring personalized, outstanding Mayo Clinic care close to home in the communities we serve,” says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We began with one small site in Decorah, Iowa, and today, our integrated system serves more than 600,000 patients each year with primary, specialty, surgical, emergency and hospital care.”

Locations across the Midwest will celebrate Mayo Clinic Health System’s 30th anniversary in October in conjunction with Mayo Clinic Heritage Days. This annual weeklong event celebrates Mayo’s rich history and culture. In recognition of 30 years of community care provided by its dedicated staff, Mayo Clinic Health System will give back to the communities it serves through partnerships with local organizations to sponsor food drives or collect other items of need.

“It is an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate this milestone for Mayo Clinic Health System with our communities who look to us as their trusted partner in healthcare, as well as with our dedicated staff whose efforts, particularly recently, are frankly amazing,” says Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota.

Since its founding, Mayo Clinic Health System has continually invested in enhancing the well-being of patients, staff and communities. In the last few years alone, the health system has modernized facilities across the Midwest, enhanced equipment and digital technologies, and continued to recruit and develop top talent at every level.

With a continuous eye toward the future of health care, numerous facility projects and community investments have recently been completed or are underway across the regions of the health system, including:



Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin

The $11 million Sports Medicine and Imaging Center at the County Materials Complex in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is underway.

Mayo Clinic Health System announced plans for a shared research space in the new science building to be built on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus.

The remodeling of the emergency departments at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System—Oakridge in Osseo were recently completed.



Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota

The $25 million modernization of the Austin and Albert Lea campuses was recently completed. This work included a new ICU, Family Birth Center and Medical-Surgical unit in Austin, and a new inpatient psychiatric unit and cancer center remodel in Albert Lea.

About $15 million is being invested to enhance and modernize several departments on the Albert Lea campus. The project includes the relocation of Outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health, the renovation of Ambulatory Surgery and Infusion Therapy, and the expansion of the Emergency Department to 16 beds.

A remodeling project in Red Wing is underway.

The Plainview clinic will be relocated and modernized in early 2023.



Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota

The $155 million three-floor expansion and modernization project at the Mankato hospital is underway.

A $4.2 million project to expand and renovate the Waseca hospital’s Emergency Department is underway.

The $4.5 million remodel of the New Prague hospital and surgical center was recently completed.

The $10 million outpatient imaging center at the Madison East campus in Mankato was recently completed.



Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin

A new $198 million, six-story hospital is under construction on the La Crosse campus.

Renovation of the lobby and first floor of the La Crosse clinic is in progress.

The $8.1 million outpatient imaging center in Onalaska was recently completed.

Continuous infrastructure improvements are being made to the Professional Arts Building in La Crosse, with planning underway to renovate the sixth floor for administrative space.