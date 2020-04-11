Mayo Clinic Health System implements no-visitor policy

In response to increasing community spread of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southeast Minnesota Region will implement a no-visitor policy at all inpatient and outpatient facilities, beginning at Wednesday, Oct. 28. This includes hospitals and clinics at all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in the region. It does not include Rochester hospitals or clinics.

“Our test positivity rates continue to increase in southern Minnesota, which indicates there is more community spread of the virus,” says Deepi Goyal, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “We know these restrictions can be difficult for some patients and their families, but we believe it is necessary to take these steps to protect our patients and our staff.”

Exceptions to this policy for inpatient care include one visitor for pediatric and end-of-life patients, as well as for the birth of a child. One visitor will be allowed for outpatient care if the patient requires physical or cognitive assistance, or is a minor. This policy will remain in place until further notice.

Mayo Clinic has implemented various modes of technology for patients to stay in contact with family and friends while hospitalized. Care team members also will help patients use their personal and other electronic devices to communicate with loved ones.

All patients, visitors and staff must wear a mask, per Mayo Clinic policy. Visitors should bring their own mask or covering to wear while at a Mayo facility. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided by Mayo Clinic Health System.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, the needs of the patient come first. Mayo is committed to meeting patient needs throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Please visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.