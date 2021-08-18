Mayo Clinic offers walk-in sports injury clinics

Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will provide a Saturday morning injury clinic for Rochester-area middle school, high school and college athletes injured during recent sports activities. This includes all athletes from schools in Southeast Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, and Northern Iowa.

The clinic will be open each Saturday between Sept. 4 and Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon on the third floor of Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 507-266-6690, starting at 7:30 a.m. each Saturday. The last walk-in patient will be accepted at 11 a.m. Insurance will be billed for these visits.

Two physicians, a physical therapist, and an athletic trainer will staff the clinic. Care options may include X-rays, splinting, bracing, crutch instruction, concussion evaluation and treatment, and rehabilitation.

A parent or guardian must accompany athletes under 18. Due to COVID-19, only one parent or guardian should accompany each athlete. Participants and their guardians must wear a mask, but they do not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information, contact Chad Eickhoff, supervisor of Athletic Training Services, at 507-266-9100.