Mayo completes construction on latest project in Albert Lea

Construction is now completed at the Chemotherapy and Infusion Therapy (Inpatient) Pharmacy at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The new 2,300 square foot facility is newly located on the lower level of the medical center across from the Cancer Center in the rotunda area.

“This beautiful new space more than doubles our previous location allowing our pharmaceutical staff to work more efficiently when serving the needs of our patients,” says Kris Johnson, vice chair of administration in Albert Lea and Austin.

The pharmacy provides services to the clinics, infusion centers and other inpatient units in the facility. Pharmacists also will utilize this additional space to collaborate with other health care teams as needed and review patients pharmaceutical needs and medication orders.

This latest Mayo Clinic Health System construction project ensures the pharmacy meets latest regulatory standards and provides the best service for all including patients and staff in the Cancer Center, Emergency Department and Psychiatric Services Unit.

“This new space is a blessing for so many of our patients,” says Susan Flaker, Pharm.D., Mayo Clinic Health System’s director of pharmacy for southeast Minnesota. “For example, the pharmacy will have a second hood to compound chemotherapy medication quicker for patients in need. The new negative pressure room allows us more space to store chemotherapy and other lifesaving medications than we’ve previously had.”

“The best part is that as the need for all of these health care services grows in Albert Lea, the production of the pharmacy can grow right along with it to provide the same high level quality of care without delays to our patients,” Flaker adds.