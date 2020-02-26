Mayo donates to Family Caregivers Network, Senior Advocacy and Information Program

Life can be challenging, physically and emotionally. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea is recognizing two organizations that help those dealing with these everyday challenges.

Mayo Clinic Health System is donating $2,500 to the Family Caregivers Network in Albert Lea and Freeborn County, and another $2,000 to support the Senior Advocacy and Information Program in Albert Lea.

Funds given to the Family Caregivers Network will increase outreach and support to area caregivers, and adults and their families, who may be dealing with chronic health conditions. The Family Caregivers Network supports caregivers by providing respite care, holding monthly support groups, sponsoring activities that enhance social networks, providing educational materials, and referring to other resources.

“Programs like these are important to us for the overall health of our community. Mayo Clinic Health System recognizes that social and economic factors often can play a role in medical decisions, and that’s why our commitment to the health of Albert Lea and Freeborn County residents extends beyond the walls of our facilities,” says Tricia Dahl, an operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

The Senior Advocacy and Information Program assist clients who are 60 or over. The donated funds will support the program’s activities, which include providing housing information; assisting with Medicare open enrollment; comparing Medicare plans; helping fill out applications for various programs; helping with drug assistance program signup; answering Social Security questions; and providing home health care, energy and food assistance.

The goal of advocacy program is to be able to provide services to seniors so that they are able to safely and independently stay in their home as long as possible.