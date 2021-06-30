Mayo to offer sports physicals for local high school athletes

Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer sports physicals for area students who are entering seventh to 12th grades and want to participate in school sports programs. The exams, which follow the protocol set by the Minnesota State High School League, are open to all athletes from Southeast Minnesota.

Exams will be available by appointment only July 31 from 8-11 a.m. CDT at Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, which is on the third floor of the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, 565 First St. SW.

The sports physical is payable by cash or check. Athletes should first request their sports physical on the Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine website. After submitting the request, the participant will receive a phone call within two to three business days to schedule the appointment.

Before the exam, participants should complete the 2021–2022 Sports Qualifying Physical Examination Medical Eligibility Form. This form also is available at high school athletic offices or school websites, or on the Minnesota State High School League website. Participants should bring the completed form to the exam.

A parent or guardian must accompany a student under 18 to the exam. Due to COVID-19, only one person can accompany a student during the appointment. While participants and those accompanying them must wear a mask at the appointment, they do not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Athletes should dress comfortably for the exam. If athletes wear glasses or contact lenses, they should bring them.

The sports physical does not replace care or treatment from a primary care provider. If athletes have underlying medical conditions, they should see their primary care provider.

Mayo Clinic’s staff includes physicians and residents from Orthopedics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, and Family Medicine. Athletic trainers, physical therapists and advanced-practice providers also will help with the exams.

For information, contact Chad Eickhoff, supervisor of Athletic Training Services, at 507-266-9100 or Jolene Baker, medical administrative assistant in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, at 507-266-1853.