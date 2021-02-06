MBT hires controller

MBT Bank (MBT) recently named Laura Enderson to the position of controller. In this newly created position, Enderson will assume responsibility for preparing financial reporting for the bank and holding company and participate in financial audits, bank accounting, general ledger, budget oversight and forecasting.

Most recently, Enderson was employed by RSM US LLP as a certified public accountant (CPA) with a focus on financial institutions.

“I am excited to expand my knowledge of community banking with MBT Bank and look forward to learning from and building relationships with my new colleagues,” said Enderson.

Dennis Busta, President and CEO of MBT Bank said, “We are excited to have Laura join our team as controller. This new position, combined with Laura’s experience, aligns with the need we have to assist with strategic growth initiatives.”

Enderson is a graduate of Iowa State University and received her master’s in accounting, and her bachelor’s in accounting and management. Enderson is a Manly native who currently resides in rural Kensett with her husband Josh, and their children, Nolan and Emily.