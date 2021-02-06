MBT hires operations IT specialist

MBT Bank (MBT) recently named Shawn Davis to the position of operations IT specialist. In this position, Davis will assume responsibility for providing operational, technical, and customer service assistance to all areas of the bank and maintain core and ancillary products utilized by the bank.

Davis joins MBT with 20 years of IT experience, most recently being employed by Trinity Information Services at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join MBT Bank and am looking forward to working with our family of employees and customers in the communities,” said Davis.

Rachel Stensrud, COO of MBT Bank said, “We are excited to have Shawn join us at MBT. We look forward to the IT experience and knowledge he will bring to MBT.”

Davis is an Eagle Grove native who currently resides in Mason City with his wife, Lindsay, and their two daughters—Savannah and Sawyer. He enjoys coaching youth sports and has been involved with park and rec softball and basketball, along with Mason City Impact, a traveling softball team.

In his free time you can find him boating on Clear Lake with his family, spending time outdoors, or trying new recipes on his pellet grill.