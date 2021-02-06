Home / News / MBT hires operations IT specialist

MBT hires operations IT specialist

Wed, 06/02/2021 - 9:12am Terry

MBT Bank (MBT) recently named Shawn Davis to the position of operations IT specialist. In this position, Davis will assume responsibility for providing operational, technical, and customer service assistance to all areas of the bank and maintain core and ancillary products utilized by the bank.
Davis joins MBT with 20 years of IT experience, most recently being employed by Trinity Information Services at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join MBT Bank and am looking forward to working with our family of employees and customers in the communities,” said Davis.
Rachel Stensrud, COO of MBT Bank said, “We are excited to have Shawn join us at MBT. We look forward to the IT experience and knowledge he will bring to MBT.”
Davis is an Eagle Grove native who currently resides in Mason City with his wife, Lindsay, and their two daughters—Savannah and Sawyer. He enjoys coaching youth sports and has been involved with park and rec softball and basketball, along with Mason City Impact, a traveling softball team.
In his free time you can find him boating on Clear Lake with his family, spending time outdoors, or trying new recipes on his pellet grill.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here