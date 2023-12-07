MCHS’s Hoffman reprises “Brigadoon” role, courtesy of BrickStreet

Noah Hoffman, a Mason City High School alumnus, is again stepping into the role of Brigadoon’s Charlie Dalrymple, a part he portrayed for MCHS in 2018 prior to his senior year. His reprise is for BrickStreet Theatre; their production of the Lerner and Leowe musical theatre classic “Brigadoon” will play July 15-16 and 21-23 at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

“The special feeling that Brigadoon creates makes me feel like coming home,” said Hoffman, who attended Waldorf University prior to moving to Forest City.

In fact, Hoffman didn’t want his first Brigadoon experience to end. He saved his printed copy of the script and carried it around in his car for years. Unfortunately, it disappeared after an accident with that vehicle along with his keepsake of Brigadoon, a mystical village that appears from the mist of fog for one day only once every 100 years.

Choir had been an important part of high school for Hoffman, who says his parents have recordings of him humming melodies before he could speak. He felt like “the experience [of that first Brigadoon show] was still there as long as the script was in the car.”

When BrickStreet directors reached out to see if he was willing to reprise this lead role, he eagerly accepted, took home a new script, and began brushing up on Charlie’s tenor solos. They are beautiful Scottish tunes with lyrically challenging melodies. In addition to the music, Hoffman has enjoyed seeing the differences in how a high school production comes together versus a community theatre version of the same show.

“This version has such a wide range of actors of various ages,” said Hoffman, whose Charlie will once again “Go Home with Bonnie Jean” as a Brigadoon groom.

The Brigadoon cast, ranging from elementary school to retirement years, has members from Forest City, Britt, Garner, Lake Mills, and Mason City. One day, Hoffman hopes to become a music producer as a way of helping others through music. Community theatre may remain part of his activities as well. Currently, he works at Shooterz in Forest City.

The musical Brigadoon is a story about two hunters who, when lost in fog, unknowingly stumble upon a Scottish Highlands village as it is making its rare appearance. It’s a classic romance told as a magical fairytale. A 1954 movie by the same title featured Gene Kelly, Van Johnson, and Cyd Charisse. Familiar musical selections include “I’ll Go Home with Bonnie Jean,” “The Heather on the Hill,” and “Almost Like Being in Love.”

Tickets for “Brigadoon” are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. They may also be purchased by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for north Iowa and southern Minnesota. Its mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through quality performances and learning opportunities, thereby enriching the cultural life of surrounding communities.