Memorial flag placed at Arlington

Vernon Okland’s flag was placed in Arlington Veterans’ Memorial Park on the 50th anniversary of his death. Okland was the last Lake Mills veteran killed in action, May 5, 1970, at the age of 21. Pictured above posting the colors are Legion members, Bill Clark, Dave Anderson and Duane Gudmonson, who escorted Vernon’s body home from Vietnam. This flag will fly the rest of the summer on the special mound where it has flown for 16 years since this monument was built.