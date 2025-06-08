Memorial Tractor Ride, Aug. 23

Friends of Bernie Vanveldhuizen are hosting a tractor ride in his honor. The tractor ride is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, with the ride beginning at the Worth Co. Fairgrounds with check-in time of 8-8:45 a.m. and departure time at 9 a.m. Registrations are to be submitted to event organizer, Dennis Kreuscher by Wednesday, Aug. 20, to get a head count for the meal being served by the Worth Co. Cattlemen’s Association.

Applications can be obtained and submitted by contacting Dennis Kreuscher at 641-592-3000. Money generated from the entry fee for this ride will be donated to Easter Seals-designated to Autism, respite care.