MercyOne is “Highlighting You” during Health Care Week

As organizations across the U.S. celebrate National Hospital Week, MercyOne reaches a little further to include our entire organization and call it Health Care Week, May 9-15, 2021. This year our theme is “Highlighting You,” acknowledging the progress and highlighting accomplishments in the past year, but also keeping an eye on moving forward in the year ahead.

“In the true spirit of National Health Care Week, we want to highlight you—our very talented and caring medical experts and professionals, our great nurses and clinical care staff, and more than 20,000 health care colleagues,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz. “You truly own the patient experience and you use your innovative approach to care, delivery to improve daily, all to provide compassionate, personalized and convenient care to the communities we serve. This week, we honor you and celebrate the many amazing stories each day in our special Mission of mercy. .”

In collaboration with this year’s theme, MercyOne will highlight the accomplishments of individuals behind the masks including but not limited to: a special medal presentation in MercyOne Western Iowa, a commemoration ceremony and Legend Award Winner in MercyOne North Iowa, and a vigil and tree planting ceremony in MercyOne Eastern Iowa, along with other local events and activities. MercyOne is also celebrating 17 colleagues recently recognized as 100 Great Iowa Nurses.

Staying healthy is more important now than ever. MercyOne locations have precautions in place to reduce the risk of exposure to illness and provide a safe environment for your care. We are here for all your health care needs, including last minute, early-morning and light-night care. Find a location near you.