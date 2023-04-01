MercyOne announces more than 6,600 births in 2022 and top baby names across the state

As we look back on 2022, MercyOne has compiled data on births and the most popular baby names across its Iowa hospitals this year.

In total, MercyOne hospitals across the state celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took top spots for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals. Babycenter.com reports Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names for 2022, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for the top boy names.

MercyOne works closely with parents throughout the entire journey, including labor and delivery specialists, specialized care, post-delivery maternity care, lactation experts and pediatricians.

See the breakdown for MercyOne (location name) of births as well as top boy and girl names:

MercyOne Central Iowa (Des Moines):

• Total number of births: 4,100

• 92 sets of twins and three sets of triplets

• Top boy names: Liam, Henry, Isaac and Oliver tied for third

• Top girl names: Olivia, Charlotte, Scarlett

MercyOne North Iowa (Mason City):

• Total number of births: 670

• Top boy names: Oliver, Henry, Jaxon and Hayden tied for third

• Top girl names: Olivia, Eleanore, Evelyn

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center:

• Total number of births: 707

• Nine sets of twins

• Top boy name: Landon

• Top girl names: Olivia, Amy

MercyOne Northeast Iowa (Waterloo):

• Total number of births: 900

• 11 sets of twins

• Top boy names: Luke/Lucas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel

• Top girl names: Ellie/Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center:

• Total number of births: 268

• Three sets of twins

• Popular names: Ava, Asher, Avery, Rowan