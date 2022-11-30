MercyOne announces new visitation guidelines

In an effort to ensure the safety of patients and the children of the community, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has announced a change to visitation guidelines.

As we move through the respiratory virus season, we are continually refining policies and procedures to better care for our patients. Our highly trained physicians have seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses, and as a result, the following guidelines have been implemented:

• We are not accepting visitors under the age of 18 on the following units: ICU, 6W, 5W, 4W, 4E, Birth Center and Pediatrics

Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances, including severe illness of a parent or sibling and end of life visitations.

• Birth Center visitors are limited to one support person.

• Pediatric unit visitors are limited to two designated guardians.

This change became effective Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

As RSV cases rise in our communities, we encourage all who are eligible to get your flu shot to help you stay healthy. If you or your children are ill, strongly consider isolating until symptoms improve. Families with young infants (less than three months of age) should limit visitors and avoid contact with sick friends or family.

If you have questions or reservations regarding immunizations, including those protecting against influenza and COVID-19, we encourage you to have an open conversation with your pediatrician or family medicine provider.

Visit MercyOne.org to schedule an appointment or find a provider.