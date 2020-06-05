MercyOne Cancer Center welcomes Traci Goll, ARNP

Traci Goll, ARNP has joined MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center. Ms. Goll received her ARNP from the University of Cincinnati in December 2019. Prior to joining Cancer Care, she was a registered nurse on the pediatric floor at MercyOne North Iowa. She joins the Cancer Care team with over 23 years of RN experience.

Traci pursed her dream of becoming an ARNP because she wanted to make a true difference in the lives of patients. “The medical field is very fascinating and diverse. I look forward to being challenged daily and making an impact on the people I serve.”

MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center offers patients the most sophisticated oncology care; including state-of-the-art radiation therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, personalized medicine, and surgery in combination with a survivorship program, a comprehensive breast center, genetic counseling, and many support services.

Schedule an appointment at MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center by calling 641-428-6300.