MercyOne celebrates 10 years of robotic surgery

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is celebrating 10 years of robotic surgery and Dr. Roberto Velez completing his 500th robotic procedure.

Dr. Velez, with MercyOne North Iowa Obstetrics and Gynecology, says the benefits of a robotic procedure benefit both the patient and the physician.

“When the physician performs a surgery robotically, we are able to keep the procedure as minimally invasive as possible for the patient. We can make smaller incisions and cause less trauma. This means an easier recovery.”

Dr. Velez says the benefits were obvious to him the very first time he observed a robotic procedure.

“One look at the screen to view the surgical area, and I thought, ‘wow, this is a much better way to do this surgery.’ Robotic technology allows a surgeon to simply see so much better,” he said.

In fact, the robot provides 10 times the normal optic for visuals and surgeons can see in 3D so they can see depth as well. Other advantages for the physician include being able to sit down during the procedure, so they feel less fatigue. Velez believes over time these benefits will allow surgeons to extend their careers and serve more patients than if they had used traditional surgical procedures.

In the 10 years MercyOne North Iowa has been providing robotic surgery, nearly 3,000 cases have been completed. The most common surgeries are hysterectomies and prostate procedures. Dr. Velez says when performing these procedures, there are a lot of important organs and high blood flow contained in the area of the body where these surgeries take place.

Even with technological advances, Dr. Velez wants it understood—this is not artificial intelligence. “The surgeon is 100 percent in control during the surgery,” he says. “I’m still right there in the room, just a few feet away from the patient, using the robot instead of my hands.”