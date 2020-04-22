MercyOne encourages public to seek medical care for certain symptoms

MercyOne is asking north Iowans to continue to seek care for immediate medical conditions—such as chest pain, shortness of breath or pain, numbness or weakness. Concern is growing among MercyOne medical providers that patients are delaying essential care for heart attack or stroke symptoms.

“There are immediate risks of dying from heart disease or being left with significant long-term debilitating effects from a stroke. Please do not delay essential care and continue to seek medical attention as you would if it were not a pandemic. We are here to help you,” said Denisa Hagau, MD, Cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center.

Medical professionals are also encouraging people to call their provider if they have non-emergent concerns about their health and to seek treatment for chronic medical issues. There are safety measures in place to protect patients and prevent the spread of infection while receiving care, including virtual visits.

With a Virtual Visit, you can meet with your local MercyOne North Iowa provider through a secure video chat without ever leaving the comfort and safety of your home. Virtual Visits, also known as telehealth, are easy to do and your care team can walk you through the steps. Contact your MercyOne care location to see if a virtual visit is appropriate for your health needs.

Heart attacks and strokes do not stop during a pandemic. Please always call 911 if you think you are having a heart attack or stroke.