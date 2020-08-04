MercyOne expands virtual visit capabilities

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has expanded its Virtual Visit capabilities in light of the COVID-19 crisis. A Virtual Visit allows a patient to meet with their local MercyOne North Iowa primary care or specialist provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their home. Individuals can call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are appropriate for their condition.

Patient Virtual Visits will be conducted with their local MercyOne North Iowa health care provider, who they already know and trust. During a Virtual Visit, providers can conduct a routine appointment, prescribe medications, coordinate additional treatment options and assess whether further care is needed.

To conduct a Virtual Visit, patients only need:

• A smartphone, tablet or laptop with a built-in camera and speaker.

• Access to broadband internet service to download Zoom, a free, HIPAA-compliant application.

• A valid/usable email address is preferred.

• If items are not available, some limited appointments can be accommodated by telephone only.

During the COVID-19 crisis, it is crucially important patients stay well and manage chronic conditions. This includes maintaining wellness appointments with providers.

“We’re excited to continue to expand the availability of Virtual Visits across our locations,” said Dr. Teresa Mock, Senior Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group North Iowa. “The expansion of this service enables us to provide even more people with health care access using an innovative health care option and demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality care when and where it is needed.”

Virtual Visits are covered by insurance including Medicare and Medicaid during the COVID-19 crisis. A co-pay may still apply based upon the coverage plan. Virtual Visits can be appropriate as a follow-up visit for an acute condition, medication management for chronic conditions, reviewing test results and other types of visits in which close physical examination is not needed.

Virtual Visits are not for emergency situations. If experiencing a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1. For those who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your primary care physician office to determine if a Virtual Visit is appropriate. You may also call MercyOne Family Healthline at 641-428-7777. The nurse will instruct you on the best next steps for your care and whether you qualify for testing, based on your symptoms. For general questions call the COVID-19 call center at 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 or 641-494-3547. COVID-19 testing will not be performed in the MercyOne North Iowa Emergency Department.

To learn more about Virtual Visits, please go to www.mercyone.org/northiowa/for-patients/virtual-visits. To determine whether Virtual Visits are appropriate for your condition, please contact your provider’s office.