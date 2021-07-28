Home / News / MercyOne Lake Mills closed, Aug. 2-6

MercyOne Lake Mills closed, Aug. 2-6

Wed, 07/28/2021 - 8:58am Terry

In an effort to improve patient experience, MercyOne Lake Mills Family Medicine will be closed Aug. 2-6, while undergoing flooring updates. During this time, appointments are available at MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine or MercyOne Buffalo Center Family Medicine locations by calling 641-592-3900.
In addition to in-person appointments, patients can also continue to receive the quality care they need in the comfort of their home with telehealth visits.
MercyOne is dedicated to providing a safe environment for patients and colleagues. MercyOne has implemented numerous precautions and safe practice guidelines and is adhering to all CDC guidelines including social distancing, mandatory masks for everyone over two years of age and using increased cleaning procedures.

