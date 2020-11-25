MercyOne North Iowa Clinic COVID-19 updates

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is dedicated to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the following care location updates are being implemented on a temporary basis to ensure all who are in need continue to receive personalized, excellent care.

MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine will be dedicated to the care of patients from the MercyOne locations in Forest City, Buffalo Center and Lake Mills who have symptoms related to COVID-19. The clinic will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call ahead at 641-585-2904 to schedule their visit. COVID-19 symptoms include:

—Fever or chills

—Cough

—Shortness of breath or

difficulty breathing

—Fatigue

—Muscle or body aches

—Headache

—New loss of taste or smell

—Sore throat

—Congestion or runny nose

—Nausea or vomiting

—Diarrhea

MercyOne Buffalo Center Family Medicine is closed until further notice.

Patients of MercyOne locations in Forest City and Buffalo Center who need to be seen for routine care or health concerns not related to COVID-19 will be seen at MercyOne Lake Mills Family Medicine from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. To schedule a visit, patients are to call 641-592-3900.

The MercyOne Northwood Family Medicine location is closed until further notice. Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified and their care will be provided at MercyOne Regency Family Medicine in Mason City. Telehealth appointments are also available for those who prefer this convenient care option.

Individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and want to find out if they are eligible to be tested are encouraged to call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777.