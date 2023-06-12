MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center expanding remote patient monitoring program

MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center is building upon the success of a remote patient monitoring program that allows patients to wirelessly transmit heart health information to their MercyOne cardiologists from the comfort of their homes.

With remote patient monitoring, MercyOne cardiologists can access information about their patients’ heart health and adjust medications and treatment plans if needed. The program helps patients better manage their blood pressure, weight and even determines if they use their medications safely and properly. The real-time monitoring also reduces hospitalizations and the need for emergency care.

“Remote patient monitoring is making a positive impact on the lives of our patients,” said Samuel Congello, DO, interventional cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center. “Now, we’re expanding the program to help patients with chronic heart failure. Patients who fit eligibility requirements will receive a cellular-enabled blood pressure cuff and weight scale that transmits data using an external monitor.”

The blood pressure and heart failure management program is funded by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Chronic heart failure is when the heart can’t pump enough blood to fit the body’s needs. Blood pressure is an early indicator of worsening heart failure, even before patients notice symptoms.

With remote monitoring, MercyOne heart experts can stay one step ahead of their patients’ heart health and provide them the best care possible.

MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center is the region’s leader for heart treatment, providing award-winning care close to home. Learn more or check with your MercyOne cardiologist about eligibility and insurance coverage for remote heart monitoring.