MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care hosts virtual Tree of Life event

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care hosts its annual Tree of Life event Thursday, Dec. 15. The compassionate team at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care encourages you to remember your loved ones or honor those living with a light on the Tree of Life. It’s important to note, names must be received by Dec 5.

The virtual event includes a special video featuring the tree lighting and a listing of names of those to be remembered. To participate, click the event link Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. to enjoy the program. The event link will be available on the Tree of Life Facebook event and on our website.

“Your contribution to the Tree of Life will help extend hospice care to others so they can live the last months of their lives with dignity and hope,” said Marcia Smith, director, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care. “Memorial events like the Tree of Life allow an opportunity to remember family members. This holiday season, we invite you to participate in the peace and comfort this virtual event can offer to you. We are honored to hold this memorial each year.”

With a donation of any amount, lights are placed on a Tree of Life and “brought to light,” symbolizing the presence of those remembered. In addition, all donors will receive a holiday ornament in the mail.

Contributions can be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care Mason City, or by calling 641-428-6208. With your contribution, please specify the name of the loved one(s) you wish to remember or honor. Names must be received by Dec. 5 to be listed during the event Dec. 15.

Lights on the Tree of Life remember, and honor loved ones in a very special way and help extend MercyOne North Iowa Hospice’s services to those in the last phase of life. Hospice services include compassionate, specialized care to improve quality of life for the patient and their family.

Anyone with questions is welcome to call 641-428-6208 or visit MercyOne.org/northiowa/tree-of-life.