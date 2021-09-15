MercyOne North Iowa Obstetrics and Gynecology welcomes Garth Summers, DO

MercyOne North Iowa Obstetrics and Gynecology is pleased to welcome Garth Summers, DO as the newest addition to the MercyOne team.

Dr. Summers’ clinical focus is in gynecology and obstetrics including minimally invasive surgery, osteopathic manipulative medicine, infertility and women’s health. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and his medical degree in a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

“I truly enjoy working with people, developing meaningful and trustworthy relationships, and providing excellent care,” Dr. Summers said. “Obstetrics and gynecology are a wonderful specialty because I am able to grow and develop with patients and their families throughout many different stages of life.”

Dr. Summers grew up in Portland, Ore. A trip to Africa led him down his path of being a physician. Dr. Summers shared, “While in Africa, I realized my love for working with people and redirected my efforts toward becoming a physician.”

When it comes to women’s health, MercyOne provides an integrative approach to achieve the highest level of care in all of life’s stages. We’re committed to personalized care to meet every woman’s unique needs with confidence and compassion—based on family history, age and individual health factors . . . so you can feel confident in your health throughout your lifetime.

Dr. Summers is currently accepting new patients, including through telehealth. Call 641-428-5100 to schedule an appointment.

