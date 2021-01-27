MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry welcomes Corey Thompson, M.D.

MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry and Mason City Clinic are pleased to announce and welcome Corey Thompson, M.D. to the psychiatry team.

Dr. Thompson received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He received his medical degree and completed his medical residency at University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Thompson’s clinical interests include depression, mood / anxiety disorders, psychosis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He is fluent in both English and Spanish languages and looks forward to the opportunity to meet the health needs of the community.

A native of Kalamazoo, Mich., Dr. Thompson knew he wanted to be a doctor since childhood. “I love working with patients; being able to help and advocate for them during some of the most difficult and challenging experiences of their lives,” said Dr. Thompson. “I believe in providing care to patients as if they’re my own family because they deserve the absolute utmost quality and compassionate care.” Outside of work, Dr. Thompson enjoys being outdoors, traveling, cooking and gardening.

MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry, located at Mason City Clinic, is dedicated to providing a safe environment for patients and colleagues. We have implemented numerous precautions and safe practice guidelines. We are adhering to all CDC guidelines including social distancing, mandatory masks for everyone over two years of age and using increased cleaning procedures.

In addition to in-person care, patients can also continue to receive the quality care they need from their provider in the comfort of their home with telehealth visits.

Dr. Corey Thompson is currently accepting new patients with telehealth visit options. To schedule an appointment, call MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry at 641-494-5170.