MercyOne physicians concerned by rising flu and COVID-19 infections

Across Iowa and the U.S., flu vaccinations are significantly lower than a year ago. This is concerning to MercyOne physicians, who advise all eligible people age 6 months and older to receive a flu shot.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again rising, controlling flu cases is expected to play a key role again in keeping health care resources available. The CDC currently reports increasing COVID-19 and flu activity in most of the country. MercyOne pediatric physician Dr. Kristin Avery is concerned Iowans are not remaining vigilant. She reminds everyone the flu can result in serious complications, including death, at all ages.

“In 2020 we essentially had no influenza season because we were practicing COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking, and had significant increases in influenza vaccinations,” said Dr. Avery. “This year, most mitigation measures are not being practiced and large gatherings have resumed. So far, influenza vaccination rates are woefully inadequate to provide community protection.”

Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows Iowa flu vaccination is down. Presently, 28.7 percent of Iowans ages six months and older are vaccinated compared to 38.5 percent receiving flu shots for the 2020-2021 flu season. Breaking that down even more, 24.7 percent of Cerro Gordo County residents are currently vaccinated compared to 44.3 percent for the 2020-2021 flu season.

MercyOne is confident in the safety of the flu vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Receiving a flu shot can help prevent getting sick with the flu. While a flu infection is still possible, the vaccine can help reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization.

MercyOne primary care providers are good resources for your vaccine questions. If you or your child have a scheduled appointment you can also ask to receive a flu shot. If you’re already scheduled to receive another vaccination, including an initial COVID-19 shot or booster shot, you can receive a flu shot safely at the same time. Check with your provider for more information—book your appointment at MercyOne.org.