MercyOne resumes select medical services and elective surgeries

MercyOne, one of Iowa’s largest health care systems, is working to ensure safety as it prepares to resume services in North Iowa.

As the positive impact of social distancing begins to flatten the curve for COVID-19 cases in north Iowa, MercyOne is resuming select critical services and elective surgeries to provide clinically necessary care for the health and well-being of area patients. One noticeable change is the additional safety requirement that anyone entering a MercyOne facility will wear a mask.

“People need to know it is safe to seek essential treatment. MercyOne North Iowa is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. “We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues.”

Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:

• Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.

• Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.

• No visitors are permitted in any area of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department.

The following exemptions could be made regarding visitation on a case-by-case basis:

• Children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals.

For approved exemptions, only one visitor per patient is permitted, who must be: 18 or older, either immediate family member, power of attorney, guardians or patient representatives. Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.

In addition, all patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours before their procedure. If a patient tests positive, the procedure will be postponed until a negative result is obtained, unless the patient’s quality of health or life is impacted. If there is a negative test result, the procedure will continue as planned.

“If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, we want to make sure you do not postpone care that you need to get healthy and stay well,” said Schlader. “We are here for you and are committed to keeping you safe while you receive the medical care you need.”

MercyOne continues to provide Virtual Visits as an option for receiving care. A Virtual Visit allows a patient to meet with their MercyOne primary care or specialty provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their home. Individuals are encouraged to call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are appropriate for their condition.

Learn more at https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/for-patients/virtual-visits.