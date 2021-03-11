Home / News / MercyOne temporarily pauses accepting hospice inpatients

MercyOne temporarily pauses accepting hospice inpatients

Wed, 11/03/2021 - 8:51am Terry

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center temporarily pauses accepting patients at the inpatient hospice unit due to an increase of COVID-19 patients and continued high community transmission rates.
While physicians and care teams continue to provide the best care to the communities they serve, the balance of an increase of patient volumes and the inability to transfer to long-term care facilities has caused them to make some tough choices. MercyOne is still providing hospice home care to many patients where appropriate. This action allows them to transition hospital nurses and caregiving team members to other units within the hospital to ensure they continue to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.
This is a temporary situation and MercyOne hopes to have the inpatient unit back to regular operations very soon.
They ask everyone to help our communities reduce the spread of COVID-19 by getting your vaccine and using additional COVID-19 precautions.

