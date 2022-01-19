MercyOne urging at-home testing resources

MercyOne locations continue to be critically impacted by increased patient volumes.

To avoid long wait times and additional patients visiting their busy sites, MercyOne is urging people with COVID-19 symptoms to seek alternative testing options.

If you have been exposed and/or experiencing mild symptoms, start with an at-home test from your local pharmacy or a FREE test at Test Iowa locations.

If you are experiencing symptoms that require treatment, contact your family doctor’s office.

Wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated. Continue frequent handwashing and avoid large gatherings.

Make sure you’re up to date on all your vaccinations, including your booster if eligible. Flu shots can be received at the same time as a primary COVID shot or booster.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please follow guidelines of isolation for five days or until you are feeling better.

Minimizing the spread of illness is crucial. Please follow safe health practices to relieve stress on you and your health care system.