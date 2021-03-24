MercyOne welcomes Allison Bitter

MercyOne North Iowa Orthopedics and Mason City Clinic are pleased to welcome Allison Bitter, PA-C.

Allison’s clinical specialties include fracture management; hip, knee and ankle pain; joint arthritis, steroid injections; and wrist, finger and elbow pain.

Allison received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Dubuque. She completed her undergraduate degree as a proud panther at the University of Northern Iowa.

A native of Dubuque, Allison chose to pursue a career in medicine because she’s always been drawn to helping others. Orthopedics has become her specialty due to its hands-on nature. She enjoys the continual learning that accompanies working in the ever-changing world of medicine as it challenges her to never become complacent.

MercyOne North Iowa Orthopedics, located at Mason City Clinic, is dedicated to providing a safe environment for patients and colleagues. We have implemented numerous precautions and safe practice guidelines. We are adhering to all CDC guidelines including social distancing, mandatory masks for everyone over two years of age and using increased cleaning procedures.