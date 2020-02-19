MercyOne welcomes Blumenthal

Rebekah Blumenthal, ARNP has joined MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine.

Blumenthal received her ARNP from Chamberlain College of Nursing, Chicago, Ill., in October 2019. Prior to joining Forest City Family Medicine, Blumenthal was a registered nurse on 4 East at MercyOne North Iowa. Throughout her seven-year career as a nurse, Blumenthal received the Mercy Nurses Rock Scholarship in 2016 and the DAISY Award in 2008 and 2016.

Blumenthal lives by the quote “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why” (Mark Twain). This quote was the motivation behind her goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.

“As hard as it was to prioritize school over favorite activities it has proven to be well worth it.” Rebekah is excited to start her journey as an ARNP and looks forward to working with the Forest City community.

Schedule an appointment with Rebekah Blumenthal, ARNP or another member of the MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine team by calling 641-585-2904.