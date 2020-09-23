MercyOne welcomes Kristin Avery, DO and Ashley Reuter, DO

Kristin Avery, DO, joins MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care. Dr. Avery grew up in Clear Lake and is excited to be back in her home town. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa, her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Working in pediatrics allows me to build lasting relationships with children and their families,” said Dr. Avery. “Each patient brings not only a new diagnosis but a unique personality. In one room I’m able to experience the joy of an infant at their well-child visit, and in the next room, I witness the resilience of an ill child. The wide variety of reasons for visits will always bring a new challenge.”

Make an appointment with Dr. Avery at MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Medicine by calling 641-357-7442.

Ashley Reuter, DO, joins MercyOne North Iowa Internal Medicine. Dr. Reuter grew up in Marcus, Iowa and received her medical degree from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo.

“Preventative medicine is my passion,” says Dr. Reuter. “I do my best to get to know my patients and guide them to achieve their individual health goals; whether that is to live until they are 100, be able to travel with ease during retirement or just be good role models for their family. I feel most successful when I help my patients live their best lives.”

Make an appointment with Dr. Reuter at MercyOne Internal Medicine by calling 641-428-6999.

